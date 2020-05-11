Three in Chamba test positive for Covid-19 after meeting infected truck-driver over drinks

The number may further increase, as the three newly diagnosed patients have met others in the area. (Representative Image/Reuters )

Three people, who disregarded social distancing norms and met a Covid-19 patient over drinks, tested positive for the coronavirus disease in Chamba on Sunday.

Chamba deputy commissioner Vivek Bhatia said the trio had attended a party with a truck-driver who had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 6.

The driver had returned from Baddi on April 30 with another labourer from his village, who has also tested positive.

The driver flouted home quarantine norms and met with friends and villagers, said Bhatia.

Authorities are tracing the patients’ contacts. Bhatia said four people, including the driver’s two-year-old daughter, had contracted the virus due to his negligence.

“The number may further increase, as the three newly diagnosed patients have met others in the area,” he said.

Bhatia said this incident is also a lesson for others who don’t follow social distancing norms or jump quarantine.

“People coming from outside the state should religiously follow home quarantine norms. Even at home, they should stay away from immune-compromised, co-morbid and vulnerable family members,” he said.

To deter people from jumping home quarantine, the Chamba district administration has also launched a naming and shaming campaign. Photos and names of those who jump quarantine are published on social media every day.

Himachal Pradesh has witness a jump in Covid-19 cases with a total of 18 cases reported in last week, including one fatality.

The number of active cases has jumped from one to 17, in one week

So far, state has recorded 58 cases. including two casualties. The first case in the state was reported on March 20.

Una is the worst-hit district with a total of 17 cases followed by Chamba with 12 cases.

Nine cases each have been recoreded in Kangra and Solan, four in Hamirpur; three in Mandi and two each in Sirmaur and Bilaspur.