Home / Chandigarh / Three, including Kuwait returnee, test positive for Covid-19 in Moga, Faridkot

Three, including Kuwait returnee, test positive for Covid-19 in Moga, Faridkot

The children of a Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector tested positive in Faridkot

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 12:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Moga

(Representative Image )

A woman, who had returned from Kuwait in May and had been lodged at a quarantine facility in Moga tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Monday, while the two children of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) tested positive in Faridkot on Saturday, taking the district count to 74.

Moga civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said the woman was a resident of Green Field Colony in Moga and had been admitted to an isolation facility at DM College: “Now, there are three active cases in the district,” he said.

Faridkot civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said the 20-year-old son and 23-year-old daughter of a Punjab Police ASI, who had tested positive on June 3, had tested positive for coronavirus disease. They are residents of Kotkapura town. The two of them were admitted to the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.

With this, there are 12 active cases in the district.



5 OF ASI’S CONTACTS HAVE TEST ED POSITIVE

“We suspect a chain has started in the district. Five among 55 contacts of the ASI have already tested positive, while many reports are awaited,” he said.

The ASI and two other people, who also tested positive, had visited Chandigarh last week to bring the dead body of a relative, who had died of cardiac arrest. We suspect they contracted virus there as they all tested positive,” said a health official.

