Three, including woman arrested for snatching mobile phones in Mohali

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused injected pedestrians with drugs so they lost consciousness and snatched the phones

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 21:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Three persons including a woman have been arrested for snatching and 11 mobile phones have been recovered from their possession .

The accused have been identified as Jatinder Singh alias Goldy, a resident of Khairpur village in Mohali, Jaspreet Singh alias Soni of Badali village in Ropar and Darshan Kaur of Kurali village, Mohali.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused injected pedestrians with drugs so they lost consciousness and snatched the phones from them. They were active in Kharar, Kurali and Mullanpur areas and sold the stolen phones in the market, police said.

On July 25, assistant sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh’s police party nabbed Goldy at the blockade near Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan, Kurali, following a tip-off and two mobiles were recovered from his possession .



Later, Soni was arrested from Badali Road, Kurali. Nine mobile phones were recovered from them during their remand.

After interrogating Soni, Kaur was also named as an accused in the case and arrested.

A case was registered under Sections 379-B (snatching and use of force) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Kurali police station.

