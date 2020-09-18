Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Three juveniles held for teen’s murder in Dadumajra Colony

Three juveniles held for teen’s murder in Dadumajra Colony

After committing the crime on the night of September 16, the trio had fled to Ludhiana on an auto-rickshaw

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Three juveniles, who were on the run after stabbing a 19-year-old man to death due to old rivalry, have been arrested, the police said on Friday.

The friends of the deceased had helped identify the accused—Gaurav, alias Goru, Harsh, alias Nati, and Raman Chadda, all residents of Dadumajra Colony. Gaurav is a relative of a former BJP mayor.

After committing the crime on Wednesday night, the trio had left for Ludhiana on an auto-rickshaw. They, however, returned to the city after police started raiding their possible hideouts in Ludhiana, and were arrested on Thursday night at around 11pm.

ALSO READ: Trio on the run after stabbing 19-year-old man to death in Dadumajra Colony

Police said the deceased, Karan, and the accused had been at loggerheads since 2018. “The juveniles are illiterate and used to pick fights to spread fear in the locality,” said Chiranji Lal, station house officer, Maloya police station.

The trio were booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Russia approves first Covid-19 prescription drug for sale in pharmacies
Sep 18, 2020 23:26 IST
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Sep 18, 2020 21:17 IST
Army chief says Amshipora case will be probed with utmost fairness
Sep 18, 2020 23:01 IST
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
Sep 18, 2020 20:58 IST

latest news

Community centre in Begumpur Khatola to house Covid positive prisoners from Bhondsi Jail
Sep 18, 2020 23:54 IST
CDC drops controversial Covid-19 testing advice that caused backlash
Sep 18, 2020 23:53 IST
Gurugram: 20 more warehouses demolished in Sector 94
Sep 18, 2020 23:52 IST
Faridabad: Two held from Manipur for running stolen cars’ racket
Sep 18, 2020 23:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.