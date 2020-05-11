Three labourers get buried under sand in Sonepat, dead

Assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Chander of Gohana Sadar said they have sent the dead bodies for postmortem at civil hospital in Gohana. (Representative Image )

Three labourers were buried under a mound of sand while laying a water pipeline under a road in Sonepat’s Lath village late on Sunday night, police said.

The victims are Ajit Kumar and Mukesh Kumar of the same village and Pradeep of Panipat’s Shaharmalpur town.

In his complaint, Mukesh’s brother Rajpal, said, “My brother and two other workers were illegally laying a pipeline to send water from a farmer, Pradeep’s field to another field when they were accidentally buried alive under sand.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ramesh Chander of Gohana Sadar said they have sent the dead bodies for postmortem at civil hospital in Gohana.

“We have booked the farmer Pradeep under section 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).