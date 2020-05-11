Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Three labourers get buried under sand in Sonepat, dead

Three labourers get buried under sand in Sonepat, dead

They were laying the pipeline illegally late at night on the say-so of a farmer

Updated: May 11, 2020 14:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Sonepat

Assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Chander of Gohana Sadar said they have sent the dead bodies for postmortem at civil hospital in Gohana. (Representative Image )

Three labourers were buried under a mound of sand while laying a water pipeline under a road in Sonepat’s Lath village late on Sunday night, police said.

The victims are Ajit Kumar and Mukesh Kumar of the same village and Pradeep of Panipat’s Shaharmalpur town.

In his complaint, Mukesh’s brother Rajpal, said, “My brother and two other workers were illegally laying a pipeline to send water from a farmer, Pradeep’s field to another field when they were accidentally buried alive under sand.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ramesh Chander of Gohana Sadar said they have sent the dead bodies for postmortem at civil hospital in Gohana.



“We have booked the farmer Pradeep under section 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
May 11, 2020 15:35 IST
‘Understand their need to go home’: PM Modi speaks about migrants
May 11, 2020 15:30 IST
India draws up Rs 1 billion Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets 90 countries
May 11, 2020 14:26 IST
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
May 11, 2020 13:50 IST

latest news

Fan asks Varun Dhawan to plan baby with Natasha Dalal, see his reply
May 11, 2020 15:35 IST
‘Over 2 lakh migrant workers have returned to UP’: Top state official
May 11, 2020 15:36 IST
Jaya Bachchan reacts to Abhishek’s Mother’s Day post with meme
May 11, 2020 15:28 IST
Kolkata firm develops Rs 500 Covid-18 test kit, can give result in 90 min
May 11, 2020 15:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.