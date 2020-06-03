Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Three-member board set up to decide IAS officers’ transfers in Punjab

The board will guide and advise the state government on all service matters, especially transfers and postings of IAS officers

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab government has constituted a three-member civil services board under the chief secretary to decide on IAS transfers and postings in the state.

The board will have chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh as chairman with additional chief secretary, home, Satish Chandra and secretary, personnel, Nilkanth S Avhad as members, according to a notification issued by the state government on Tuesday. The board will guide and advise the state government on all service matters, especially transfers and postings of IAS officers. The Centre’s department of personnel and training (DoPT) had last year written to the state government to constitute the civil services board.

1990-BATCH IAS OFFICERS GET ACS RANK

The state government has also promoted four IAS officers to the rank of additional chief secretary (ACS).

The 1990-batch officers, who have been given ACS rank and promoted to the apex scale of IAS, are Anirudh Tewari, Vijoy Kumar Singh, Anurag Agarwal and R Venkat Ratnam, according to an order issued by the chief secretary on Wednesday. Vijoy Kumar Singh, who is presently on central deputation, has been given proforma promotion and will be designated as ACS on his return to the state.



