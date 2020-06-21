Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Three months on, 177 Indian nationals stuck in Dubai land at Chandigarh airport

Three months on, 177 Indian nationals stuck in Dubai land at Chandigarh airport

Most of the persons, who arrived, had recently been laid off by a company in Dubai

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 22:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

One of the day Indian nationals who flew in from Dubai coming out of Chandigarh international airport on Sunday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

As many as 177 Indian nationals from the region, who were stuck in Dubai following the Covid-19 outbreak, landed at the Chandigarh International Airport on Sunday.

The Air India flight landed at around 6:52pm with passengers from Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

The evacuation was a part of the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission of the Government of India.

Most of the persons, who arrived, had recently been laid off by a company in Dubai.



All passengers were screened by the health department, Punjab and subsequently handed over to respective states after immigration and customs clearances.

District nodal officer Harmandeep Kaur Brar said the passengers will not be sent home yet as a precaution measure and will instead be quarantined at government facilities for 14 days.

All of them were asymptomatic, she added.

