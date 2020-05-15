Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Three more test positive in HP, Covid-19 tally touches 74

Two cases were reported from Bilaspur and one from Hamirpur

Updated: May 15, 2020 11:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since May 4, with 34 people testing positive.      (Deepak Sansta / HT  )

DHARAMSHALA: Three more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 74.

Two cases were reported from Bilaspur and one from Hamirpur.

The first patient from Bilaspur is a 39-year-old man, who originally hails from Bhoranj sub-division of Hamirpur. He returned from Ahmadabad and was quarantined in an institutional facility at the state’s border.

The second patient is 43-year-old man from Delhi. He is the primary contact of Covid-19 positive driver who is undergoing treatment at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk in Mandi. He was quarantined in an institutional facility in Naina Devi.



The patient from Hamirpur is a 55-year-old man of Tauni Devi, Hamirpur. He is a close relative and primary contact of a Covid-19 patient from Bajrol village of Sujanpur sub-division.

33 ACTIVE CASES

The active cases in the state have gone up to 33.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since May 4, with 34 people testing positive.

One person has died due to the contagion. Till date, the state has recorded a total of 74 cases, including two fatalities.

So far, thirty-five people have recovered in the state.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 18 cases, followed by and Una with 17 cases and Chamba with 12 cases.

Nine cases have been reported in Solan, seven in Hamirpur, four each in Sirmaur and Bilaspur and three in Mandi.

Till date, 14,300 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the state. More than 18,000 are under active surveillance.

