Three more test positive in Solan, Himachal’s tally reaches 276

Three more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal’s Solan, taking the state’s tally to 276.

With this, the active cases have gone up to 201 said special secretary Nipun Jindal.

One of the patients, a 30-year-old woman lives in a rented accommodation at Baddi. Solan deputy commissioner KC Chaman said she had travelled to Shamli in UP earlier this month. She was tested at random.

A mother-son duo, residents of Ramshehar in Nalagarh sub-division, have also tested positive for the virus. They had travelled from Delhi on May 22 and were in institutional quarantine.

Himachal witnessed a spurt in Covid-19 cases after May 4 with 236 people testing positive for the virus. As many as 184 cases have been reported over the week.

So far, 276 cases have been reported in the state, including five fatalities. Three men and two women are among the dead.

Hamirpur is the worst-hit district with 93 cases followed by Kangra with 65 cases. A total of 32 cases have been reported in Una, 23 in Solan, 20 in Chamba, 18 in Bilaspur, 11 in Mandi, nine in Shimla, four in Sirmaur, and one in Kullu. As many as 66 people have recovered so far.

A DANGEROUS GOOF UP

District authorities in Hamirpur have launched a probe after 15 people who had tested positive on Wednesday were erroneously sent home.

Around 40 people from Hamirpur arrived in a special train from Mumbai on May 18 and were put under institutional quarantine. Their samples were sent for testing the next day.

The first batch of reports came out negative on May 21. However, their samples were for testing again two days later.

On May 26, district health authorities received reports of seven people who had tested positive. However, authorities without waiting for reports of the remaining people declared them negative and sent them home.

However, late on Wednesday, reports of 15 more people came out positive, after which teams of health and district administration rushed to shift the patients to Covid-care centre and put their co-travellers under home quarantine again. The contact tracing of patients is being done.

The Hamirpur deputy commissioner said an inquiry had been launched.