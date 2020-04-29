Three new cases take Covid-19 count to 311 in Haryana

Three persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Haryana on Wednesday, taking the tally to 311 in the state.

Among the fresh cases, one each was reported from Nuh, Sonepat and Jhajjar districts.

Meanwhile, the health department in Nuh has been in a tizzy over the travel history of the infected person.

“A health team reached Sukhpuri village on Wednesday after the village sarpanch informed it about the arrival of two persons from Rajasthan. The duo told the health team that they were brothers and blacksmiths (dealing with sharpening and making iron gadgets) by profession and that they had come from Jaipur. Their samples revealed that one of them was positive for the virus,” said a senior district official from Nuh.

However, later they told they had come from Mumbai, the official said, adding that it was difficult to accept such a travel route amid the nationwide lockdown. In order to track their exact history, the two brothers will be further questioned on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 10 people who have been in their direct contact have been put under surveillance.

“Another vegetable vendor has tested positive for Covid-19 in Jhajjar taking the total count of positive cases to seven in the district,” district civil surgeon Dr Randeep Punia said, adding that his family members have tested negative and he has been sent to isolation ward at Rohtak’s Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

Earlier, a vegetable vendor, who had been travelling to New Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi for buying vegetables, had also tested positive for the virus.

However, the state health bulletin did not mention about the seventh case.

In Sonepat, a woman from Khubdu village who had come in contact with already infected Delhi cop of the same village, tested positive for the virus. She has been sent to the isolation ward at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women in Khanpur.

1,766 reports awaited

Meanwhile, samples of 26,148 people have been taken from across the state. Among them, 24,071 have tested negative for the virus, while reports of 1,766 are still awaited.

As many as 225 persons who had tested positive for the virus have recovered and discharged from hospitals, a health department bulletin stated, adding that 15,289 persons across the state are under surveillance.