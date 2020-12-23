Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Three of family die by suicide over monetary dispute in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

Three of family die by suicide over monetary dispute in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

Share video on social media, blaming nine people, including relatives, for driving them to take the extreme step

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 13:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

A 42-year-old sugarcane juice seller, his 38-year-old wife and their 16-year-old daughter died by suicide in Gurdaspur district on Tuesday night. (Representational photo)

Three members of a family died by suicide over a monetary dispute at their house in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The police said that the victims, a 42-year-old sugarcane juice seller, his 38-year-old wife and their 16-year-old daughter, posted a video on social media blaming nine people, including relatives, for driving them to take the extreme step.

The accused include the wife’s brother and sister-in-law with whom they had a monetary dispute.

In the video, the wife claimed that her brother had sent the Celphos tablets, asking them to kill themselves. She said the aim of sharing the video was that people should know about the nine people and avoid them.



She appealed for justice after their death.

Dhariwal deputy superintendent of police Kulwinder Singh Virk said a case was registered for abetment to suicide against the nine accused.

The bodies were sent to the Gurdaspur civil hospital for post-mortem.

