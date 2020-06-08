Three of family die in Hisar road mishap

Three members of a family, including a mother-son duo, died when a car hit the motorcycle they were riding near Franci village in Hisar, police said on Monday.

The deceased are Choti Devi, her son Ajay and niece Pooja of Mater Sham village.

A spokesman of Hisar police said the accident took place when they were going to Gorakhpur village in Hisar on Monday afternoon. “The woman and her niece were killed on the spot, while her son died on the way to hospital,” he added.

The victims’ bodies were handed over to their family members after autopsy.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the car driver, who is yet to be unidentified.