Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Three of family die in Hisar road mishap

Three of family die in Hisar road mishap

Three members of a family, including a mother-son duo, died when a car hit the motorcycle they were riding near Franci village in Hisar, police said on Monday.The deceased are Choti Devi, her son...

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Three members of a family, including a mother-son duo, died when a car hit the motorcycle they were riding near Franci village in Hisar, police said on Monday.

The deceased are Choti Devi, her son Ajay and niece Pooja of Mater Sham village.

A spokesman of Hisar police said the accident took place when they were going to Gorakhpur village in Hisar on Monday afternoon. “The woman and her niece were killed on the spot, while her son died on the way to hospital,” he added.

The victims’ bodies were handed over to their family members after autopsy.



The police have registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the car driver, who is yet to be unidentified.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC result to be declared today at gseb.org, here’s how to check
Jun 09, 2020 01:48 IST
YES Bank looks to raise Rs 10,000 crore via FPO
Jun 09, 2020 01:37 IST
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
Jun 09, 2020 01:27 IST
Lockdown may have averted over 3 mn Covid-19 related deaths in Europe: Study
Jun 09, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.