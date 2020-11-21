Three of six accused of gangraping Fazilka woman arrested in Amritsar

The Fazilka woman was allegedly raped by the six accused at Attari village near Amritsar on Wednesday night. (Representational image)

Three of the six men accused of gangraping a 25-year-old Fazilka woman, who was in Amritsar to pay obeisance at Golden Temple, have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The arrested were identified as Yuvraj Singh of Vanike village, Gurpreet Singh of Dhanoa village and Kuldeep Singh of Ranghar village in Amritsar district. A search is on for three more accused, including Gursewak Singh.

All three arrested are unmarried and aged between 20 and 23 years. The police said that all six accused worked as labourers in grain markets and brick-kilns.

The Fazilka woman was allegedly raped by the six at Attari village on Wednesday night. They were booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376-D (gang-rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at A-division police station on Friday.

ACCUSED OFFERED TO TAKE HER TO ATTARI

The complainant said that she had come to Amritsar on Tuesday to visit Golden Temple and Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib. “I slept in the gurdwara premises on Tuesday night. The next morning around 10am, I went to the city bus stand to return to my native place but Yuvraj Singh approached me and offered to take me to the Attari-Wagah border. He convinced me to accompany him,” she said.

She told the police that the accused took her to an abandoned house in Preet Nagar instead where his friends and he took turns raping her and threatened to kill her if she informed the police. On Thursday morning, she was dropped at India Gate in Amritsar after which she reached the police station and narrated the incident.

ARRESTED FROM HOMES AFTER RAIDS

Station house officer (SHO) of A-division police station Narayan Singh said the woman was barefoot at the bus stand when Yuvraj took her to the market on the pretext of buying her a pair of shoes. He won her confidence and asked her to visit the Attari-Wagah border with him. Yuvraj called Gursewak to the spot and the two took her to an abandoned house on a motorcycle, where the other accused also reached.

The SHO said that three of the accused were arrested after their houses were raided on Friday night.

The medical examination of the woman was conducted on Friday and her statement was recorded before a judicial magistrate.