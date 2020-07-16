Three persons bit by stray dog in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

Dr Ravinder Kaur, Sector 22 civil hospital in-charge, said two more persons were bitten by a dog in Sector 22, although they couldn’t be identified. (HT FILE)

Three persons including a woman were bitten by a stray dog in Sector 22 on Wednesday.

Anju Soni of Sector 22 was on her way to a milk booth near Shishu Niketan School at around 9am when a stray dog attacked her and bit her in the kneepit. She was taken to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16 for treatment.

“This is the second time one of our family members has been bitten. Six months ago, my son was also bitten by a stray. The menace has been continuously increasing in our locality. There are around 15 to 20 strays here. Though children are their frequent targets, even adults fear going out when the dogs are around,” said Rakesh Soni, husband of the victim.

Dr Ravinder Kaur, Sector 22 civil hospital in-charge, said two more persons were bitten by a dog in Sector 22, although they couldn’t be identified; in total, 25 persons were bitten on Wednesday from across the city.