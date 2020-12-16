Three shot dead in group clash over land dispute at Karnal village

The family members of the three victims refused to take the bodies and named 30 people of the rival group as accused. (Representational photo)

Three people were killed and one sustained bullet injuries when two groups exchanged fire following a clash over the installation of electricity poles on a disputed land at Gagsina village in Karnal district on Wednesday, police said.

The dead were identified as Parveen Kumar, Dilbag Singh and Veenu, all residents of Gagsina village. Their family members refused to take the bodies and named 30 people of the rival group as accused.

Villagers said that the members of one group were going to the power station when the members of the rival group allegedly opened fire on them.

Two villagers died on the spot and one was declared dead at the hospital in Karnal.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said that the situation was tense but under control and police had been deployed in the village.

Statements are being recorded. No arrest has been made so far as the accused are absconding.