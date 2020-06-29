Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Three siblings arrested for assaulting constable at police post in Ludhiana

The accused are already facing trial in an assault case registered against them one and a half months ago and are out on bail

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 22:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Three siblings were arrested for allegedly assaulting a constable and tearing his uniform at Basant Park police post on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Kumar, and his brothers Rohit and Ajay, all residents of Harkrishan Nagar in New Shimlapuri.

Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer at Shimlapuri police station said the accused are already facing trial in an assault case registered against them one and a half months ago and are out on bail.

The complainant, Gurjinder Singh, said he was on sentry duty outside Basant Park police post when the accused and their aides came there and asked to meet post in-charge ASI Jagtar Singh.



As the ASI was busy, the accused were asked to wait.

“They tried to barge into the in-charge’s office and when I tried to stop them, they assaulted me. On hearing the commotion, the in-charge and others came forward to my rescue,” the constable said.

Brar said a case has been registered against the accused.

