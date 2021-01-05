Sections
Three succumb, 123 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

Mohali reported 71 fresh cases and two deaths, followed by 43 cases and a death in Chandigarh

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Three people succumbed to Covid-19 while 123 tested positive in the tricity on Monday.

Mohali reported 71 fresh cases and two deaths, followed by 43 cases and a death in Chandigarh. In Panchkula, only nine cases surfaced while no death was reported.

Mohali infection tally has climbed to 18,375, of which 954 cases remain active. While 17,074 patients have recovered, including 94 discharged on Monday, 347 have died.

In Chandigarh, 19,936 cases have been reported, of which 267 are active and 19,348 have been cured.

The death of a 45-year-old man from Manimajra has taken the toll to 321.

In Panchkula, 10,055 people have tested positive so far, of whom 9,756 have been cured and 144 have succumbed to the virus. As many as 155 cases are still active.

