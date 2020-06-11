Three test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Dera Bassi town, Mohali district count climbs to 143

Three people tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali’s Dera Bassi, taking the district’s count to 143.

The patients are a 57-year-old Preet Nagar resident, a 25-year-old resident of Shivam Complex and a 22-year-old woman, who is a resident of Bhera village.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the 25-year-old patient had returned from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on June 8, while the 22-year-old woman reported to the hospital with flu-like symptoms. We are yet to trace the contacts of the 57-year-old patient. We will collect samples of his family members. All three have been moved to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur.

“All patients are stable and responding well to treatment,” he said.

So far, the district has reported 143 total cases, of which 112 have recovered, three have died and 28 are active cases.