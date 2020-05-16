Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Three test positive for Covid-19 in Moga, Faridkot

Three test positive for Covid-19 in Moga, Faridkot

Two of the patients had returned from Takht Sri Huzur Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded

Updated: May 16, 2020 13:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Faridkot

The patients have been admitted to isolation wards and their contacts are being traced. (Representative Image/Reuters )

Three people, including two pilgrims who had returned from Takht Sri Huzur Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded, tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Moga and Faridkot districts on Saturday.

In Moga, two Nanded returnees tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, taking the district count to 58. One of the positive persons is a resident of Ghaloti village in Kot Ise Khan, while the other is a resident of Moga.

Civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said both the patients had been admitted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital. “The patients were already in a quarantine centre and are asymptomatic,” Kang said.

In Faridkot, a 40-year-old truck driver, who had returned from Jammu, tested positive for Covid-19.



Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said the patient, a truck driver, had returned to his village from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on May 12.

“As per protocol, his samples were collected on the same day, which came out to be positive. The patient has been admitted to the isolation wards of Guru Gobind Singh medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) in Faridkot. We have initiated the contact tracing of the positive patient, while his family members have been home quarantined,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 patients given malaria drug didn’t see significant improvements
May 16, 2020 15:01 IST
CITU demands amendment of labour laws, payment of March-April salaries
May 16, 2020 14:58 IST
Alia Bhatt should see this thread that matches her outfits with doughnuts
May 16, 2020 14:57 IST
Wuhan rolls out consumer subsidies to help local auto, home appliance firms
May 16, 2020 14:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.