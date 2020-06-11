Sections
Three vehicles reported stolen in Chandigarh

E-rickshaw, motorcycle, scooter stolen in separate cases

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The police on Wednesday registered three cases of vehicle theft in the city.

In the first case, Magru Parsad of Small Flats Housing Board Complex in Mauli Jagran reported that his e-rickshaw had been stolen. Parsad told the police that he had parked the three-wheeler in the back parking of GMSH-16.

In another case, a Sector-52 resident, Mitwa, reported the theft of his Hero Splendor motorcycle from outside his house. Meanwhile, one Kirpal Singh of Phase 5, Mohali, told the police that his Honda Activa scooter that was parked near his shop in Sector 41, Chandigarh, had been stolen.

Immigration fraud: Man duped of Rs 40,000



The police have booked one Satish Kumar, owner of Shirgul Rudra Tourism Private Limited, Sector 34A, for duping a Sector-20 resident of Rs 40,000 on the pretext of getting him a job in the UK. Complainant Surjit Singh in his complaint to the police said despite the payment, Satish had failed to update him about the visa or refund the money. A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 24 of the Immigration Act was registered.



Vehicles burnt, damaged in Chandigarh

Miscreants set ablaze three two-wheelers and damaged two cars parked in Mauli Complex, police said on Wednesday. In his complaint, Ajay Yadav of Mauli Complex, Chandigarh, said that some unidentified persons had burnt his CT-100 motorcycle on the intervening night of June 8/9. He said two Activa scooters parked nearby were also burnt while two cars parked nearby were damaged. The police are scanning the CCTV footage to get clues. A case under Sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

