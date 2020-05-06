Sections
Three women killed in Batala mishap

Three women killed in Batala mishap

They were killed after a speeding truck overloaded with gravel, overturned on them

Updated: May 06, 2020 22:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Three women residents of Naushera Majha Singh village were killed after a speeding truck overloaded with gravel, overturned on them near their village on the Batala-Gurdaspur national highway on Wednesday evening. Victims Paramjeet Kaur, 40, Satwant Kaur, 44, and Rajwant Kaur, 42, were returning from the local gurdwara, when the mishap happened.

It took local residents over two hours to extricate the bodies of the women from under the gravel. Police have registered a case and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

