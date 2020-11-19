Tiff over ₹10 led to plumber’s murder, three arrested: Chandigarh Police

A brawl over Rs 10 led to the murder of plumber Jaspal Singh, 35, who was found dead near Labour Chowk in Sector 44 on Tuesday morning.

Police claim to have cracked the case with the arrest of the victim’s three friends, identified as Dinesh, 40, of Dhanas, Anil Kumar, alias Neelu, 37, of Sector 52, and Parvinder Singh, 36, who lives near the Labour Chowk.

All accused are migrant labourers and used to have drinks together regularly. They were arrested following information that they were seen drinking with Jaspal on Monday.

According to investigators, Jaspal, Dinesh, Parvinder and Anil were having drinks near Labour Chowk since 5pm on Monday. Before dispersing, they decided to have one last drink each, for which Jaspal gave one of the accused Rs 50 to get a 250ml liquor bottle. As the accused returned, Jaspal asked for the Rs 10 balance, as he said the bottle cost Rs 40, while the accused insisted it was for Rs 50. This led to an argument between them, following which Dinesh and Anil bludgeoned Jaspal’s head and face with a stone as Parvinder restrained him.

Accused jumps of police station’s first floor, fractures feet

Following his arrest, Dinesh landed in hospital after he jumped off the first floor of the Sector 34 police station in an attempt to escape. He was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, with fractured feet, and was later referred to PGIMER.

A court sent Parvinder and Anil to two-day police remand, while Dinesh was sent to judicial custody.

While the trio is facing a case of murder, Dinesh has also been booked under Sector 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.