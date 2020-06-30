TikTok stars from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal say they stand by country’s decision, support the ban

Moga’s five-year-old TikTok star, whose cheeky one-liners and adorable eye rolls in the guise of a tiny ‘sardarji’ won hearts across the globe and even caught the eye of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, has asked fans to follow her on Instagram after the government banned the Chinese video sharing platform (HT Photo )

The government on Monday, banned a host of Chinese apps, among them was TikTok, a video-sharing platform, used to create short dance, lip-sync, comedy and talent videos. Now, with the app banned, stars that rose to fame with the help of the platform say they will explore other options.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who was popular on TikTok, says he wholeheartedly supports the Indian government’s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok: “The government has taken the right step after tensions increased on the line of actual control (LAC).”

“Playing cricket for India is my passion. I do not regret the banning of TikTok. I will remain active on Twitter and Instagram. My country comes first,” he said.

Yuzvendra Chahal will remain active on Twitter and Instagram, ( Photo: TikTok )

FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM, SAYS PUNJAB’S DARLING SARDARJI

Moga’s five-year-old TikTok star, whose cheeky one-liners and adorable eye rolls in the guise of a tiny ‘sardarji’ won hearts across the globe and even caught the eye of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, has asked fans to follow her on Instagram after the government banned the Chinese video sharing platform.

In a recent video, the tiny sardar, Noorpreet Kaur, who goes by Noor, requests her supporters to follow her on Instagram.

The video, which has been uploaded on the TikTok account of Sandeep Toor, who conceptualises and uploads the videos, Noor says, “TikTok is going to be banned so if you want to watch my new videos follow me on Instagram.”

“We support the government’s decision, so we have now decided to be more active on Instagram,” says Toor.

Sandeep’s TikTok account has 2.6 million followers, while his Instagram account only has 85,000 followers as of now.

Noor’s father, Satnam Singh, said, “We stand by the government’s decision, but we request that a similar Indian platform should be introduced where children like Noor can exhibit their talent.”

“After Noor became famous, many people came forward to help us construct a new house. Even the CM appreciated her,” he added.

Noor had teamed up with Punjab chief minster Captain Amarinder Singh to spread the message of social distancing. The district administration has also made Noor their star campaigner for social distancing videos.

For nursing student Shiwani Thakur, TikTok, was a way of showcasing the Himachali culture ( PHOTO: Facebook )

‘I WILL CONTINUE TO REPRESENT MY CULTURE ON INDIAN APPS’

For nursing student Shiwani Thakur, TikTok, was a way of showcasing the Himachali culture. “I deleted TikTok two-and-a-half weeks ago. Now, I use the Indian app Roposo, which is not quite up to the scratch but is a good alternative. I will continue to represent my culture and reach out to people. The banning of the app hasn’t affected me much.”

Haryana’s politician Sonali Phogat, who had become famous through TikTok, did not respond despite repeated attempts.

(With inputs from Aishwarya Khosla)