Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Time to consider financial compensation for Covid-19 patients: PGIMER experts

Time to consider financial compensation for Covid-19 patients: PGIMER experts

Say a patient, and their family by extension, in isolation is doing a service to society and there needs to be a consideration toward financial compensation for the time spent in isolation.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 21:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Article published in the official journal of the Royal Society for Public Health says it is not enough that a patient with Covid-19 is admitted and is being looked after. (File photo/PTI)

Experts at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have opined that people spending time in isolation, especially those from marginalised backgrounds, must be considered for financial compensation.

In an article published in the official journal of the Royal Society for Public Health in May, the experts say what is required is to reframe the narrative that it is enough that a patient with Covid-19 is admitted, is being looked after, and their immediate healthcare needs are being fulfilled as is the case at present.

“It is probably time to recognise that a patient (and their family by extension) in isolation is doing a service to society and there needs to be a consideration toward financial compensation for the time spent in isolation beyond immediate health care and food security (as is the current practice),” said Dr Shub Mohan Singh from PGIMER’s department of psychiatry, one of the authors of the article.

In such a scenario, the article cautions, it is likely that there will be increasing events of non-cooperation with isolation at home or in hospitals by insistence on being discharged, or denial of illness and claims of wrongful test results.



Following which it is probable that people will try to conceal mild symptoms to prevent being isolated and their families quarantined purely to avoid financial loss in addition to the stigma it entails.

“As others rush to take limited employment opportunities, there is indeed truly little incentive for mostly well patients with Covid-19 who find themselves in isolation to cooperate with this process,” the article adds, while citing news articles.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Here’s how complimentary offers are helping to increase customer lifecycle for the top telco players
Jun 13, 2020 21:41 IST
Dortmund relief as Erling Haaland scores late to beat Düsseldorf
Jun 13, 2020 21:40 IST
Two deaths, 148 new Covid-19 cases reported in J&K
Jun 13, 2020 21:41 IST
5 days on, Chandigarh cops clueless about kidnapped girl
Jun 13, 2020 21:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.