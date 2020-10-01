To protest farm laws, Rahul Gandhi will hold tractor rallies in Punjab from October 3 to 5

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rallies in Punjab in support of protesting farmers will cover more than 50 km over three days. (Ht file photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold tractor rallies in Punjab from October 3 to 5 to protest the “unconstitutional and anti-farmer” agriculture laws passed by Parliament recently.

Chief minister Capt Amarinder, all ministers and Congress legislators will participate in the protest rallies along with party general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat, and state party president Sunil Jakhar.

“Efforts are being made to ensure Amritsar East MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s presence to present a united face,” a party leaders said, requesting anonymity. Sidhu has been in a sulk ever since he quit the state cabinet last year after being stripped of key portfolios by the chief minister.

Rahul’s tractor rallies will cover more than 50 km over three days, a Punjab Congress spokesperson said.

The tractor rallies are scheduled to begin at 11am on each of the three days, and will adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

The protest rally on October 3 will cover a total distance of 22 km, starting with a public meeting at Badni Kalan in Nihal Singh Wala in Moga district before moving through Lopon. The rally will then head for Jagraon in Ludhiana district, where it will be received at Chakar, Lakha and Manoke, culminating at a public meeting in Raikot.

On Day 2, a total of 20 km will be covered, beginning with a reception at Barnala Chowk, Sangrur, from where Rahul and his team will travel by car to Bhawanigarh for a public meeting, before embarking on tractors to Samana in Patiala district, where receptions will be held at Fatehgarh Chhana and Bahmna, before ending the day with a public meeting at Grain Market, Samana.

On October 5, the protest will begin from Dudhan Sadhan in Patiala district with a public meeting, and the tractors will then head for Pehowa border, which is 10km away. Rahul will enter Haryana from there for a series of programmes in the neighbouring state.