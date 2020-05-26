Sections
Toddler among 4 fresh cases in hotspot Bapu Dham, Chandigarh count climbs to 279

Nearly 30% of the cases have been reported in the past four days, even as the first infection had surfaced more than a month ago, on April 24

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The congested Bapu Dham Colony in sector 26 accounts for 74% of Chandigarh’s total number of Covid-19 cases

Four fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Bapu Dham Colony on Tuesday, taking its tally to 206 and that of Chandigarh to 279.

Among those infected are three men, aged 22, 60 and 61, and a one-and-a-half-year-old boy.

The congested colony accounts for 74% of the city’s total tally and all but two of 88 active cases. Nearly 30% of the cases have been reported in the past four days, even as the first infection had surfaced more than a month ago, on April 24.

Meanwhile, 12 family members of a three-day-old girl, who had tested positive posthumously on Sunday, have tested negative. While the parents reside in Dadumajra, some family contacts were traced to Sector 38. Also, 29 patients, who were in the post-discharge quarantine facility at Sood Dharamshala, Sector 22, have been sent home after their reports came negative.



