Home / Chandigarh / Tomato growers of Haryana see red as prices crash to ₹3/kg

Tomato growers of Haryana see red as prices crash to ₹3/kg

Unable to cover transportation charges, many farmers dump harvest

Updated: May 18, 2020 23:27 IST

By Neeraj Mohan and Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Tomato crop dumped in fields by farmers protesting against a lack of fair prices at Bhiwani's Kharkhari Makhwan, on Monday. (MANOJ DHAKA/HT)

Tomato growers in the region are staring at huge losses as the wholesale prices have crashed drastically to ₹3 per kg amid the lack of buyers.

“Today, I sold tomato at ₹60 per crate (containing 22-24kg) to the local traders as no buyers from Delhi are coming to our area due to the lack of demand amid Covid-19 lockdown,” said Ajay Kumar, a young farmer from Ladwa in Kurukshetra district.

Moreover, the tomato growers have predicted further drop in rates as it is just the beginning of harvesting, which will be at its peak in the next two weeks.

Worried, the farmers have started dumping their harvest stating that the prices do not even cover the charges of transporting the crop to Delhi or any other big vegetable markets.



“A crate of tomato is being sold at ₹80 in Delhi, but transporting one will cost ₹40. This will incur a profit of only ₹40 for 22kg of tomato,” said Om Prakash, a farmer from Dhanokheri of Karnal district.

Haryana horticulture department director general Arjun Singh Saini said, “To protect farmers from losses, the government has extended the deadline of registration under the Bhavantar Bharpai Scheme, which assures prices of ₹5/kg.”

However, farmer Mahinder Singh from Yamunanagar said, “The government’s support is not sufficient as ₹5/kg price for 140 quintals does not cover even the input cost, which is around ₹70,000/acre.”

Ram Kumar from Bhiwani’s Kharkhari Makhwan village said, “Even with compensation of ₹1/kg, I will bear a loss of ₹60,000/acre. So, I have dumped my produce in the field, allowing cattle to graze on it.” He and with 50 other farmers from his village have been sitting on a dharna since May 15 demanding hike in the minimum support price of tomato.

Bhiwani deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar said he will raise the issue with senior officials.

ABHAY CHAUTALA MEETS PROTESTING FARMERS

Ellenabad MLA and INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala on Monday met the protesting farmers in Bhiwani. He alleged that they were forced to dump crop due to government’s poor policies.

“They should be given compensation of ₹60,000/acre. If the state fails to do this, the grief-stricken farmers will shift towards old crops, which are not profitable. I will raise this issue with the chief minister and officials concerned,” Abhay said.

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

