Too early to reach conclusion about leprosy vaccine’s clinical trial on Covid-19 patients: PGIMER

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Sunday said that it is too early reach conclusion about the outcome of results regarding use of Mycobacterium w (heat-killed Mycobacterium indicus pranii) as adjunct to the treatment of critically ill Covid-19 patients.

The Chandigarh premier institute along with the All India Institutes of Medical Education and Research (AIIMS), New Delhi and Bhopal has been selected for CSIR-supported clinical trial.

Mycobacterium w (Mw) originally developed as an immunomodulator for leprosy, acts through the toll-like receptor pathway and enhances host-T cell responses.

In a recently concluded multi-centre trial, researchers have found that Mw reduces mortality in ICU patients with severe sepsis. Mw can potentially decrease the cytokine storm seen in patients with Covid-19, and may thus be of potential benefit in managing these patients and decreasing mortality.

“In the pre-study phase, we assessed safety of Mw in four hospitalised patients with Covid-19, and found no short-term adverse effects,” said Dr Ashok Kumar, PGIMER official spokesperson.

The impact of Mw use on long term safety and efficacy will only be known after conclusion of this CSIR-supported clinical trial, which will be initiated soon at all three centres, he said.