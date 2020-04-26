Too early to reach conclusion about leprosy vaccine’s clinical trial on Covid-19 patients: PGIMER

Sections
Chandigarh’s premier institute has been selected for CSIR-supported clinical trial along with AIIMS, New Delhi and Bhopal

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 21:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Sunday said that it is too early reach conclusion about the outcome of results regarding use of Mycobacterium w (heat-killed Mycobacterium indicus pranii) as adjunct to the treatment of critically ill Covid-19 patients.

The Chandigarh premier institute along with the All India Institutes of Medical Education and Research (AIIMS), New Delhi and Bhopal has been selected for CSIR-supported clinical trial.

Mycobacterium w (Mw) originally developed as an immunomodulator for leprosy, acts through the toll-like receptor pathway and enhances host-T cell responses.

In a recently concluded multi-centre trial, researchers have found that Mw reduces mortality in ICU patients with severe sepsis. Mw can potentially decrease the cytokine storm seen in patients with Covid-19, and may thus be of potential benefit in managing these patients and decreasing mortality.



“In the pre-study phase, we assessed safety of Mw in four hospitalised patients with Covid-19, and found no short-term adverse effects,” said Dr Ashok Kumar, PGIMER official spokesperson.

The impact of Mw use on long term safety and efficacy will only be known after conclusion of this CSIR-supported clinical trial, which will be initiated soon at all three centres, he said.

