Top names to feature in four-day Jeev invitational golf tourney in Chandigarh

(From left) Golfer Anirban Lahiri, PGTI CEO Uttam Singh Mundy, Jeev Milkha Singh and Chandigarh Golf Club president SS Sandhu addressing media in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The four day event will begin on December 3. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)

The country’s top golfers will feature in the third edition of the ₹1.5-crore Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational presented by TAKE Sports at the Chandigarh Golf Club from December 3 to 6.

Host Jeev Milkha Singh, PGA Tour regular Anirban Lahiri, European Tour regulars Gaganjeet Bhullar and SSP Chawrasia and Asian Tour regulars Jyoti Randhawa, Rashid Khan and former champion Chikkarangappa, along with top names from the city—Karandeep Kochhar, Akshay Sharma, Aadil Bedi and Harendra Gupta—will be part of the strong field that will feature 120 participants.

The tournament was jointly launched by TAKE Sports and TATA Steel PGTI in 2018 as a gesture to honour Indian golfing legend Jeev Milkha Singh.

“I am fortunate to have a tournament named after me. It’s a great honour for me. It is the third edition of the tournament and every year, its field is growing stronger. This time we have top names of the country playing here,” said Jeev at a media briefing at Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday.

“Earlier the tournament used to be held in October or the first week of November, but this time as it is taking place in December, an early tee off will be a challenge because of the cold weather in the North. I am expecting a score of 15-20 under in four rounds for the winner,” he added.

‘Follow Covid protocols’

Jeev has the rare distinction of being the only Indian to have won the Asian Tour Order of Merit twice (2006 and 2008). He has won multiple titles on the European Tour, Japan Golf Tour and Asian Tour and has 14 major appearances to his name. Jeev has also achieved a career-high world ranking of 28, an Indian record.

“We are going through tough times being in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic so I would like to request everyone to kindly follow all the safety protocols during the event in order to stay safe and healthy. The PGTI (Professional Golf Tour of India) has done a great job with the smooth conduct of two events in the Chandigarh tricity region last month. I’m sure that they will conduct this tournament with equal efficiency,” says Jeev.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, “The event is our tribute to Jeev Milkha Singh for his unparalleled achievements on the international stage which brought glory to India and inspired a whole generation of Indian golfers.”

“This tournament is one of the most prestigious events on the PGTI and we at Chandigarh Golf Club are proud to host it. The golf course is playing in its prime condition and as a testimony of it we had a 10-under-62 score by Sunit Chowrasia in the recently concluded PGTI event which was a new course record,” added Sandeep Singh Sandhu, president, Chandigarh Golf Club.