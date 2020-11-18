Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Top seeds Aditya, Harleen clinch titles of AITA U-16 tournament

Top seeds Aditya, Harleen clinch titles of AITA U-16 tournament

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 18:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Under-16 boys’ and girls’ finalists on the final day of the AITA tournament at the CLTA Stadium in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (HT Photo )

Aditya Chauhan and Harleen Kaur Dhanda outplayed their opponents in the Under-16 boys’ and girls’ finals, respectively, on the final day of the AITA Championship Series (CS-3) Tennis Tournament at the CLTA Stadium, Sector 10, on Wednesday.

Playing in the boys’ final, Aditya outclassed Aarush Sharma 6-1, 6-2 to clinch the title win.

CLTA trainee and top seed Aditya played high-quality tennis and maintained his momentum throughout the match. Using his experience and variety of shots, Aditya won the first set easily 6-1. In the second set, he showed energetic game to close the set and match against Aarush 6-2.

In the girls’ final, top seed Harleen Kaur Dhanda defeated Radhika Vasudeva in straight sets of 6-4, 6-1. Shining equally in the first set with Radhika, Harleen was dominant with her aggressive ground strokes and closed the second set and match easily 6-1.

Results: (Finals): Boys’ Under-16: Aditya Chauhan (HR) [1] beat Aarush Sharma (PB) [5] 6-1, 6-2; Girls’ Under-16: Harleen Kaur Dhanda [1] (HR) beat Radhika Vasudeva (CH) [2] 6-4, 6-1.

