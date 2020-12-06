Tortoise caught in fishing net at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake

Sections
As per eyewitnesses, the tortoise had been caught in the net for the past few days, however, it couldn’t be confirmed whether it was alive or dead

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 01:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A tortoise trapped in a fishing net seen floating in Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

A tortoise was caught in a fishing net at the regulator end of the Sukhna Lake on Saturday.

As per eyewitnesses, the tortoise had been caught in the net for the past few days, however, it couldn’t be confirmed whether it was alive or dead.

Chief conservator of forests (CCF) Debendra Dalai said they will examine the case and take action against those involved. “We will check who all got permission for fishing from the UT animal husbandry and fisheries department and examine CCTV footage. Anyone caught will be booked for violating Wetland rules.”

Dalai added that there were a lot of tortoises near Sukhna Lake and using a net for fishing at the Sukhna Lake was banned. Joint director of the UT animal husbandry and fisheries department Dr Kanwarjit Singh said, “We had started giving permission for fishing from November 1, however, it is only given for the backside of the lake. Only angling is allowed and nets are strictly banned.”

