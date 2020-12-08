Sections
Total bandh in Congress-ruled Punjab in solidarity with farmers’ protesting against three farm laws

Punjab Roadways suspends operations as chakka jam underway from 11am to 3pm

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 11:54 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Shops on Heritage Street leading to the Golden Temple in Amritsar remained closed on Tuesday in support of the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers protesting the Centre’s new farm laws. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations in protest against the BJP-led Centre’s three new farm laws evoked a total response in Congress-ruled Punjab on Tuesday.

Police said the situation was peaceful and tight security was in place to ensure law and order.

Though the bandh was called from 11am to 3pm, shops and business establishments, barring banks and medical stores, remained shut in all major towns of the border state since morning.

Some liquor vends were open in Amritsar in the morning, but farmers taking out marches in the city got them closed as well. The farmers asked petrol pump managers to allow the filling of fuel in vehicles only case of an emergency.



The farmers resorted to a chakka jam from 11am to 3pm, blocking roads for the duration. Farmer unions blocked the Bhai Ghanaiya Chowk in Bathinda, disrupting traffic on the Bathinda-Fazilka-Sri Ganganagar and Bathinda-Amritsar highways.

Jalandhar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Moga, Patiala, Sangrur and Barnala districts also observed a complete shutdown.

In Ludhiana, farm union leader Swarn Singh Akulpuri said that the farmers were blocking the Ladhowal Toll Plaza on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar national highway-44 till 3pm.

“Punjab Roadways has decided to stop services across the state in the absence of any passenger,” deputy director, operations, Parneet Minhas said.

Government schools in Patiala district put off the monthly exams for senior students.

