Home / Chandigarh / Touchless hand sanitiser dispensing machine developed by Panjab University student

The machine costs Rs 500

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 01:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

A second-year mechanical engineering student of Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering (UIET), Arjun Mittal, has developed a touchless sanitiser dispensing machine.

The machine costs Rs 500 and is instrumented with an active infrared sensor, small pump and transistor as switch to operate a small pump based on the signal of an active infrared sensor.

