Tractor trolley driver found dead in Ludhiana, family alleges murder

The mysterious death of a 45-year-old man, whose body was found in the fields of Lohara village under a tractor he drove, has led to allegations of murder by his family even though an FIR was filed against his employer for death due to negligence.

The family members led by Rajinder Kaur, the wife of the deceased, staged a protest on Sunday against the police for an hour, demanding that a murder case be lodged against the accused.

Sucha Singh, 45, of Satguru Nagar had a dispute with his employer Parminder Singh, owner of Dhillon Building Material Store, Lohara, who had not cleared his payments, alleged his widow.

On August 14, Parminder Singh had called Sucha Singh to his farm in Lohara and shortly afterwards his body was found in the fields after which Kaur said she informed the police.

Alleging that her husband was murdered even though it was made to look like an accident, Kaur said the Daba police had lodged a case under section 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The protests stopped after the police reassured the family members that they would take appropriate action after getting the post mortem report.

ASI Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police could add more sections in the FIR after investigations.