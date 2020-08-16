Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Tractor trolley driver found dead in Ludhiana, family alleges murder

Tractor trolley driver found dead in Ludhiana, family alleges murder

Sucha Singh’s wife has alleged that he had a dispute with his employer Parminder Singh, who had not cleared his payments

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 20:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Sucha Singh’s family protesting outside the Daba police station. (HT photo)

The mysterious death of a 45-year-old man, whose body was found in the fields of Lohara village under a tractor he drove, has led to allegations of murder by his family even though an FIR was filed against his employer for death due to negligence.

The family members led by Rajinder Kaur, the wife of the deceased, staged a protest on Sunday against the police for an hour, demanding that a murder case be lodged against the accused.

Sucha Singh, 45, of Satguru Nagar had a dispute with his employer Parminder Singh, owner of Dhillon Building Material Store, Lohara, who had not cleared his payments, alleged his widow.

On August 14, Parminder Singh had called Sucha Singh to his farm in Lohara and shortly afterwards his body was found in the fields after which Kaur said she informed the police.



Alleging that her husband was murdered even though it was made to look like an accident, Kaur said the Daba police had lodged a case under section 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The protests stopped after the police reassured the family members that they would take appropriate action after getting the post mortem report.

ASI Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police could add more sections in the FIR after investigations.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Children prefer to explore instead of going for instant rewards, says study
Aug 16, 2020 20:28 IST
After a year, Punjabi varsity syndicate meets today; to decide on inquiry reports
Aug 16, 2020 20:23 IST
Embrace the national digital health mission, but with care and safeguards
Aug 16, 2020 20:26 IST
Rohit Pawar seeks reopening of temples in Maharashtra
Aug 16, 2020 20:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.