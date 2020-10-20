Trader injured as bike-borne men open fire in Chandigarh’s Sector 25

A 35-year-old man was critically injured after two bike-borne men opened fire at him at his garments shop in Sector 25 on Monday night.

This was fourth firing incident in Chandigarh in the past 10 days.

Identified as Sandeep, the victim sustained injuries in the head and shoulder and was rushed to the PGIMER, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Sandeep has also remained president of the residents’ welfare body in the sector and was recently booked for illicit liquor trade in the area.

Police have identified the accused as Rajiv and Vikas, on the basis of CCTV footage.

“The attack on Sandeep is the result of an old rivalry. Both Sandeep and Rajiv have been earlier booked in criminal cases,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police.

A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 11-police station.