Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Trader loses bag to roadside snatchers

Trader loses bag to roadside snatchers

Two snatchers targeted a trader and took away his bag containing his daily earnings, a laptop and some other documents from the Sector 29-30 light point around 8pm on Monday,...

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two snatchers targeted a trader and took away his bag containing his daily earnings, a laptop and some other documents from the Sector 29-30 light point around 8pm on Monday, police said.

Victim Rajinder Pal Bansal of Sector 21 was driving home from his Sector-29 office when he was stopped by two unidentified persons on a motorcycle, who claimed that one of his Chevrolet Cruze’s tyre was punctured.

As Bansal got out and opened the boot of his car to change the tyre, the accused stole the bag kept there and fled away.

A case has been registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Industrial Area police station.

The police said that the exact amount of money in the bag was yet to be ascertained.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
Nov 04, 2020 00:02 IST
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Nov 03, 2020 20:55 IST
SRH defeat MI, enter playoffs, KKR out
Nov 03, 2020 23:29 IST
Army chief off to Nepal, visit expected to ease ties after border row
Nov 03, 2020 21:25 IST

latest news

Mumbai bike taxi service receives notice from transport authority week after launch
Nov 04, 2020 00:31 IST
SSR case: Mumbai police identify 50k more fake social media accounts created to defame state govt
Nov 04, 2020 00:31 IST
Labourer’s arm crushed at waste disposal plant in Panchkula’s Sector 23, inquiry marked
Nov 04, 2020 00:29 IST
Metro-3 car shed: Centre lost ownership claim of Kanjurmarg plot before various revenue tribunals
Nov 04, 2020 00:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.