Traditional appeal of diyas still popular in Ludhiana

A potter drying earthenware in the sun ahead of Diwali at Kumhar Gali, behind SDP College for Women, in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The festival of lights is incomplete without diyas but the coronavirus outbreak this year has cast a shadow on the business of earthen potters and sellers.

Traditional diyas have stood the test of time. As residents are saying no to Chinese lights, most are inclined towards buying the earthen pots to light up their homes on Diwali.

A dozen earthen diyas are available at Rs 10 in most markets including Jawahar Nagar, near Kundan Vidya Mandir School, and Gandhi Nagar, behind SDP College for Women.

In Ghumar Mandi, the price may go upto Rs 20. Decorated and painted diyas are available at the price range of Rs 30 to Rs 40 per dozen. The diya handi is priced between Rs 120 to Rs 500 depending on the size.

Kumhar Gali, behind SDP College for Women, is a potter’s colony where over 25 people are in the business of preparing clay products including diyas and utensils.

Earthen pots being prepared in Ludhiana on Thursday. ( Gurpreet Singh/HT )

Laxman Das, 50, has been making diyas for the last 35 years and learnt the art from his grandfather. The most important aspect about making diyas is getting the clay right and shaping the item perfectly, he said.

It took Das three months to prepare the earthen pots and about 70% stock has already been cleared. “I have devoted a lot of time to making the diyas and spent nights to complete the work a month before Diwali. My wife and son painted 30% diyas as both traditional and coloured diyas are in demand. I am hopeful that the rest will also get sold before Diwali as my son is selling them near Chaura Bazaar and has set up a temporary stall to clear the stock.”

Salamat Ali, 40, recalls that the previous generations of his family were able to sustain themselves by selling earthen products throughout the year.

“Amid the pandemic, all diya sellers have bought limited stock and except that it will be cleared ahead of Diwali. This time, customers are opting for traditional diyas and saying no to Chinese lights. Apart from selling diyas and handis, I have a variety of clay utensils and flower pots at my shop,” he said.

“I went to Kolkata in March this year to get the stock as idols of Ganesh and Laxmi are in huge demand during festival such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, Karva Chauth and Diwali. But, due to the lockdown, I got stuck there for 10 days and returned on March 30 by hiring a private taxi. The items which I have purchased in March reached Ludhiana in July and not many customers turned up during Ganesh Chaturthi. But, before Diwali, rush was witnessed at the shop and we have come up with a variety of items for customers,” Ali added.

The diya sellers in Ghumar Mandi and Jawahar Nagar have set up stalls and receive over 50 customers per day. More rush at these shops is witnessed in the evening. The clay diyas are biodegradable and environment friendly. Keeping in mind the poor air quality levels in the city, shoppers have switched to buying earthen diyas.

Sumitra Rani, a resident of Prem Nagar, said: “This time, I have decided to celebrate Diwali in a simple way. Instead of decorating the house with Chinese lights and candles, I purchased three dozen earthen diyas and will beautify the rangoli with them. I want to show my children the Indian culture and by lighting diyas on the day, I will embellish my home. It is better to use earthen pots they don’t cause pollution. Due to worsening air quality in the city, we must avoid crackers.”

Novel shapes pique shoppers’ interest

Diyas from Kolkata that are shaped like religious figures including Ganesha, Laxmi, Shiva and Hanuman have filled the markets.

The flower decorated diya with a glass lid on top is also very popular among shoppers. Shopkeepers said the variety of idols come from Delhi, Kolkata and Gujarat. The plate diyas with Goddess Laxmi’s feet is another variation added by the sellers.

These special items were available in several shops near Police Lines and Hambran Road. Customers were seen inquiring about these new fancy items and bought them to decorate their homes and use them while performing puja in the evening on Diwali.