Traffic cop among 11 held for gambling in Chandigarh, ₹4.16 lakh seized

Traffic cop among 11 held for gambling in Chandigarh, ₹4.16 lakh seized

The head constable is posted in the south-east traffic division of the Chandigarh Traffic Police and is a relative of a retired DSP.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 22:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A traffic police head constable was among 11 men arrested for gambling near a gurdwara in Sector 31 on Monday.

A total of Rs 4.16 lakh were recovered from the group that comprised head constable Rajesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Raman and Shiv Budh Raj of Sector 23D, Rakesh Kumar of Sector 25, Simran Singh of Sector 35C, Pawan Kumar of Sector 47-D, Rajinder Kumar of Dhanas, Sumit of Ram Darbar, Gulam of Badal Colony, Zirakpur, and Shankar of Sector 19, Panchkula.

The accused were arrested after a police team under assistant superintendent of police (ASP, South) Shruti Arora conducted a raid in the jungle area near the gurdwara, following a tip-off.

The head constable is posted in the south-east traffic division of the Chandigarh Traffic Police and is a relative of a retired DSP.



“After his arrest, we wrote to the traffic wing for further action against the cop,” said a police official.

“We will take necessary action against him after a formal report regarding his alleged involvement is received from the SSP,” said a senior official of the traffic police.

A case under the Gambling Act was registered at the Sector-31 police station.

