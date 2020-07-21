Trailing till May, Punjab on a better footing than Haryana in Covid fight

Lagging behind Haryana in Covid-19 testing as well as controlling the pandemic spread till the second week of May, Punjab now has got the better of its neighbouring state in terms of key parameters barring morality rate that continues to remain an area of concern for the Amarinder Singh-led government.

On May 21, Punjab was among the top 10 states with a caseload of 2,028 while Haryana was on the 17th position with 1,031 cases. At that time, the neighbouring state with 2,736 tests per million was ahead of Punjab that conducted only 1,865 tests per million.

In the last two months, Punjab has made strides on key fronts.

In terms of caseload, Punjab on July 17 lowered its position to 18th among all the states while Haryana was now on the 10th position the same day. Also, the state has moved past Haryana in testing per million with 14,204 tests against Haryana’s 13,936 tests.

Punjab currently is conducting 10,000 tests per day, five times the tests it carried out on May 20. The state is planning to increase the daily testing to 20,000 by September 10, it is learnt.

“Punjab had a different set of challenges than the neighbouring state because of the arrival of NRIs and labourers for farm and industrial sectors. By the beginning of May, the government realised that testing will be our biggest weapon. Restrictions in movement have also helped us curb the spread of virus as compared to other states,” said Punjab Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar.

STATE FOCUSES ON CONTACT TRACING

Nearly 70% of Punjab’s total cases are the contacts of those having tested positive. As a preventive measure, the state has tested 10 persons against each infected patient to break the infection chain. Also, the state tested all healthcare workers, including doctors, and police personnel working on the frontline.

Besides, the government restricted movement within the state on weekends and public holidays, except for e-pass holders. The government has made it mandatory for every persons visiting Punjab to register on the COVA app. Also, it is compulsory for every person coming from outside the state for more than 72 hours to quarantine themselves in their homes for 14 days.

Since July 17 when curfew relaxation were announced, of the 2.34 lakh people who arrived in Punjab from different states and abroad, 75, 148 (32%) were tested for Covid-19. Of these, 1, 353 were found infected with a positivity rate of 1.8%.

HIGH CASE FATALITY RATE THAN NEIGHBOUR

At 2.5%, the state high case fatality rate (CFR) continues to be a matter of concern as it is as high as the national average. On the other hand, Haryana’s CFR rate is 1% even as it has more than double the total cases of Punjab.

“This can be attributed to the high rate of co-morbidities among those infected in Punjab. Our analysis of Covid-19 deaths in the state has found that nearly 30% of fatalities were actually due to other serious illnesses the patients were suffering from. Covid was not the primary reason of their death,” Dr Bhaskar claimed.

GEARING UP

FOR WORSE

With the stat’s daily case count touching 400, the government has now roped in private hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients after capping treatment rates at these facilities.

“We don’t know when the state will hit the pandemic peak. We may be already going through it. But we don’t want to take any chances. We are all prepared if the daily case count reaches 1,500. We have enough facilities, including ventilators,” said the nodal officer.

Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar, Patiala and Sangrur are the five worst-hit districts of Punjab as they have recorded 63% cases of the state.

GRAPHIC:

FIGURES AT A GLANCE

Total people tested: 4, 59,900

Positive cases: 10,100

Positivity rate: 2.19%

Deaths: 254

Case fatality rate: 2.5%

Recovery rate: 67%

Testing per million: 14,204

Cases per million: 315

Deaths per million: 8