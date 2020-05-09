Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Train to take migrants from Chandigarh to UP today

Train to take migrants from Chandigarh to UP today

The train will ferry 1,118 migrants in 22 bogies to Gonda in Uttar Pradesh

Updated: May 09, 2020 22:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The UT administration will bear all expenses, including food. to the migrants who will be travelling in the train from Chandigarh to Gonda in UP on Sunday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

The first train to take stranded migrants from Chandigarh to Gonda in Uttar Pradesh (UP), carrying around 1,188 passengers, will depart from Chandigarh railway station at 6pm on Sunday.

Station superintendent Anil Vijj said, “The train, having 22 bogies with 54 passengers each, will go to Gonda. Passengers will be provided free packaged food during the journey by the UT administration. All expenses will be borne by the administration.”

An officer explained that migrants wishing to go back to their home states can apply at the website (http://chandigarh.gov.in). He/she must fill basic details and submit after giving a one time password. The registered passengers will be informed by SMS to report at centres for screening in UT . This SMS also serves as the ticket for the passenger. Then they will get to board buses to the railway station which will be strictly as per the messages they receive. These messages should not be forwarded or shared with others as these will be verified at the raiway station.

Rajiv Tiwari, the nodal officer appointed by the administration, said that people going to Gonda will be screened in the parking lot of the railway station in the afternoon. He has also appealed to citizens that only workers going to Gonda must reach the railway station.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
May 09, 2020 22:26 IST
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
May 09, 2020 23:37 IST
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
May 09, 2020 22:05 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST

latest news

Andhra gas leak victims seek closure of LG plant, minister promises justice
May 09, 2020 23:54 IST
Mahhi Vij says she’s become very attached to her mother after her pregnancy
May 09, 2020 23:54 IST
Calls from HIV+ LGBTQ members increased during lockdown: Counsellors
May 09, 2020 23:53 IST
Reviving economy in Covid fight to top agenda of PM meet
May 09, 2020 23:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.