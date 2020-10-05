Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Transformer fire causes blackout in Ludhiana MC office

Transformer fire causes blackout in Ludhiana MC office

Short circuit is said to have caused the fire.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 21:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A complete blackout was witnessed at the municipal corporation’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

A complete blackout was witnessed at the municipal corporation’s (MC) Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar after the transformer installed inside the office caught fire due to a short circuit on Monday morning.

The underground main supply line of the office got damaged due to which the power supply got snapped. The office work got affected and the venue of official meetings was also shifted from Zone D to MC headquarters (Zone A).

Residents who visited the Suvidha Kendra to submit the taxes and get the TS-1 (NOC) certificate had to return empty-handed. Also, most of the officials were not available in the office.

One of the officials on the condition of anonymity said that most officials left office in the afternoon as there was no power supply.

Sub-divisional officer (SDO), Gurpreet Singh said, “The underwriting of the office got damaged and we are working to restore the power supply by installing a new line on a temporary basis. The underground wiring would be laid in the coming days.”

Sub-fire officer, Maninder Singh said, “Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after we had received an alert at around 11 am. The firefighters had doused the fire in around 10 minutes.”

