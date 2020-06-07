Trial of clothing not allowed in malls, no ‘prasad’, ‘langar’ at religious places

The Punjab government on Saturday announced to open malls, restaurants and places of worship from Monday with guidelines that the visitors to malls must have COVA app on their mobile phones and there will be no trial of clothing.

In temples and gurdwaras, there will be no ‘prasad’ and ‘langar’ distribution.

The COVA Punjab (Corona Virus Alert) app has been developed by the state to provide people with preventive care information and government advisories. A family can be allowed to enter a mall if one of the members has COVA app installed in his/her phone, the guidelines said.

The new guidelines forbid loitering in malls. A token system for entry will be introduced and there will be a provision for maximum time limit for which a visitor can stay inside a shopping mall, the guidelines read.

“The maximum capacity of persons allowed in each shop in the mall shall be fixed on the basis of maintenance of six-feet distance,” it added.

With the management being responsible for ensuring maximum capacity of the mall, not more than 50% of the maximum capacity shall, at any point of time, enter the mall, the guidelines said.

Each shop shall have markers to indicate social distancing while lift shall not be used except in case of differently-abled person or medical emergency.

Restaurants or food courts in any of the malls shall not operate except for takeaway or home delivery, it said.

For hotels and other hospitality units, the hotel restaurants will remain closed and food will be served only in the rooms of guests. The management of hotels will make adequate arrangements to ensure social distancing, wearing of masks and hand hygiene.

In case of religious places, the maximum number of persons at the time of worship shall not exceed 20 with due distancing.

These guidelines have been issued to all the administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and district police chiefs by the home department.

RICKSHAWS, CABS ALLOWED FROM 5AM TO 9PM

The Punjab government has allowed all private (non-transport) and public service vehicles to operate from 5am to 9pm, except in containment zones.

Transport minister Razia Sulatana said that vide notification issued by the Punjab government on May 31, all the public service vehicles including e-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws, maxi cab/ motor cab and private vehicles (non-transport) were prohibited from plying between 9pm and 5am up to June 30.

She said that permission to ply public service vehicles has been granted with a condition that not more than 50% of the seating capacity of the vehicle shall be occupied at any time during the journey.