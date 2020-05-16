Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news amid coronavirus lockdown

OFFICE TURNS OUT TO BE A RELAXING OUTING FOR PUNJAB GOVT STAFF IN MOHALI

There may be many a downside to the Covid-19 lockdown but there is certainly an upside for Punjab government employees in Mohali. With offices opening last Monday with 33% staff and no public dealing, employees at the municipal corporation, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and district administrative complex couldn’t have asked for more. With no pesky people and hardly any work besides accommodating bosses and no rush hour traffic en route, office is turning out to be a relaxing outing. It’s a nice getaway where they catch up on gossip, stretch their legs and just sit and ponder on how they would be slogging it out for eight hours at a stretch in the office just two months ago.

CHANDIGARH HEALTH DEPT KEEPS JOURNALISTS GUESSING

The Chandigarh health department is often bombarded with questions from journalists on the health beat for real-time updates on corona positive cases. The media needs to report the latest accurately but prompt updates are rare to come by in Chandigarh unlike Mohali, where deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan tweets the latest himself. UT officials tweet everything except the updated figures and at times, journalists under deadline pressure lose their cool. Once Chandigarh director, health services, Dr G Dewan posed queries on a WhatsApp group of health journalists but when it was the media’s turn to ask him questions, he went silent. It was after much hue and cry by journalists that the UT administration has started sharing data of Covid-19 cases twice a day.

An ITI student stitching masks at her house in Mohali during the lockdown. ( HT PHOTO )

ITI STUDENTS MAKING MASKS FOR COVID WARRIORS

With masks a must to check the spread of Covid-19, students of Industrial Training Institute (ITI, women) are meeting the demand by stitching masks at home during the lockdown. They have stitched 25,000 masks, keeping principal Shamsher Singh Purkhalvi busy in managing the distribution among sanitation workers, labourers, police and other departments in Mohali. The institute provides the raw material to the students, while the staff is assigned the duty of collecting the masks from the homes of the students.

WHAT WENT WRONG AT BAPU DHAM COLONY?

A status update report of Chandigarh’s health department on May 12 states that despite the lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19, there was crowding at community water taps at Bapu Dham in violation of social distancing norms. Sharing of hookahs, cigarettes and beedis besides drinking and card playing sessions contributed to the spread of coronavirus. Poor hygiene and lack of cough etiquettes were listed as reasons that led to the infection of 121 people in the low income group locality.

#MAIN BHI CHANDIGARH POLICE CAMPAIGN ON COURSE

Close on the heels of the Punjab Police campaign #Main Bhi Harjeet Singh, Chandigarh Police have launched an awareness drive of their own with #Main Bhi Chandigarh Police. In the video, city residents, including children, pledge they will practise social distancing norms and ensure their family members and neighbours do so too. The police wants people to adhere to social distancing and the video goes a long way in spreading the message.

DSP, road safety, Jaswinder Singh while clearing the road dividing Sectors 37 and 41 of a tree that had fallen after a storm hit Chandigarh last week. ( HT PHOTO )

COPS GOING BEYOND CALL OF DUTY

After the Covid curbs were relaxed, traffic police personnel expanded their role by assisting the administration in providing meals to the poor and conducting awareness workshops in housing societies of Chandigarh’s southern sectors. After the recent storm, policemen at Children’s Traffic Park were seen helping clear the roads of branches. Deputy superintendent of police, road safety, Jaswinder Singh led from the front as his team removed a tree that had fallen on the road dividing Sectors 37 and 41.

CHANDIGARH BIKER SPITS ON ROAD, COP MAKES HIM CLEAN IT

Traffic marshal Baldev Singh was on duty at a checkpost near Tribune Chowk last Monday when he saw a biker spit on the road. The cop sent the biker back to the spot and clean the spit with a bottle of water. A video of the incident was shared widely on social media. During the lockdown, a case can be registered under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life); and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code can be registered against anyone found spitting. The motorcyclist was, however, let off with a warning.

SCHOOL EDUCATION DIRECTOR, DEO NOT ON THE SAME PAGE

A day after director, school education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar said that school holidays have been extended for two weeks, district education officer Alka Mehta questioned the source of information. Asked for clarification, Brar said that the DEO is not wrong as per the officer order, while the information that holidays have been extended for two weeks is not wrong either. Looks like both officers are not on the same page, leaving students of government schools confused.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Shailee Dogra, Tanbir Dhaliwal, Shub Karman Dhaliwal, Amanjeet Singh, Rajanbir Singh and Srishti Jaswal