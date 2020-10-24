Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Tricity Covid update: Two more succumb in Chandigarh, one in Mohali

Tricity Covid update: Two more succumb in Chandigarh, one in Mohali

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Of 13,977 people tested positive in Chandigarh so far, 13,087 have been discharged while 674 remain hospitalised or in home isolation. (HT FILE)

Covid-19 claimed two more lives in Chandigarh, while 57 people tested positive and 78 were discharged on Friday.

Those dead have been identified as two men, aged 57 and 78, from Sectors 25 and 48, respectively. The toll stands at 216.

Of 13,977 people tested positive so far, 13,087 have been discharged while 674 remain hospitalised or in home isolation.

Mohali district reported one death and 49 fresh cases, while 60 patients were discharged.



The total number of cases has reached 12,024, of which 525 remain active. While 11,267 patients have been cured, 232 have succumbed to the virus.

Panchkula district reported no casualty on Saturday, though 34 people tested positive.

Those infected include two health workers. The district has reported 6,971 positive cases so far, including 141 of health workers.

Only 190 cases are active, as 6,672 patients have been cured and 109 have died.

