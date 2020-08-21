Tricity records sharpest surge in a day with 349 cases

With 119 new cases, Chandigarh crossed the 2,500 mark to reach 2,505, while the death toll remained constant at 31. (HT FILE)

The tricity on Thursday recorded its steepest single-day spike of 349 Covid-19 cases, surpassing the previous day’s high of 311.

Chandigarh and Panchkula recorded the highest jumps within 24 hours with 119 and 98 cases, respectively, while Mohali had 132 fresh cases.

The tricity had logged 311 cases on August 19, the day Mohali and Panchkula also reported highs of 134 and 86 cases, respectively.

Chandigarh crosses 2,500 mark

Thursday’s 39 recoveries took the number of patients discharged to 1,390, leaving 1,092 active cases.

Patients testing positive included DSP Dilsher Singh, sub-divisional police officer, East, and an employee of the deputy commissioner’s office.

The office of the deputy superintendent of police has been sanitised and staff who have been quarantined will be tested.

The new cases were reported from 25 different sectors, besides Dadumajra, Manimajra, Burail, Daria, Mauli Jagran, Kishangarh, Khuda Lahora, Hallomajra, Ram Darbar and Dhanas

Two more deaths in Mohali

With two more men succumbing to Covid-19 in Mohali on Thursday, the district’s death toll climbed to 45.

As many as 25 people have died in the past 10 days – one on August 10, two each on August 11 and 12, five on August 13, one on August 14, two on August 15, three on August 16, four on August 18, three on August 19 and two on August 20.

The district’s tally also rose to 2,270 with 132 fresh cases on Thursday.

The latest fatalities include an 82-year-old man from Phase 7. He was suffering from diabetes and was admitted at Indus Hospital in Mohali. The other patient, a 50-year-old man from Kharar, was admitted at Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. He suffered from hypertension.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the cremations were performed as per protocol under the observation of health officials.

Among the 132 new cases, 38 are from Mohali city, 31 from Zirakpur, 24 from Kharar, 10 from Gharuan block, eight each from Dera Bassi and Banur, seven from Kurali and six from Lalru.

With 33 patients also discharged on Thursday, the number of recoveries has risen to 1,206, leaving 1,019 active cases.

98 cases in Panchkula, 1 death

One death and 98 positive cases on Thursday took Panchkula’s count to 1,427, according to the Panchkula administration’s daily bulletin.

Five cases were reported from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp as well.

The deceased was a 75-year-old woman from Sector 16. “She reported to the Civil Hospital on August 16 for a test and was confirmed positive. Reluctant to be hospitalised, she was admitted on August 18, but by then she had developed respiratory distress. She died on the night of August 19,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon.

The case breakup includes 67 from Sectors 20, 21, 10,11,17,27,5,4,15,12A,25,Moginand Police Line, 16, 26,19, 9,14, Mansa Devi Complex-4 and Indira Colony. The rest have been reported from Old Panchkula, Kalka, Pinjore, Morni, Raipur Rani, Barwala and Industrial Area Phase-1.

Apart from this, nine cases were reported from outside Panchkula but tested positive in the district. They include one from the Haryana Civil secretariat, one from the Haryana chief minister’s residence and cases from Chandigarh and Sonipat.

Panchkula has 459 active cases, 959 have been discharged and nine have died.