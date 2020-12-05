Trident Group to train 1,500 people under Grameen Kaushalya Yojana

Under the ambitious Grameen Kaushalya Yojana started by the Punjab government, textiles giant Trident Group has targeted to train 1,500 candidates in association with Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM).

The PDSM team visited Trident’s Dhaula campus on Friday. Under the vision of Padmashri Rajinder Gupta, Trident Group is providing a comprehensive residential programme that covers housing, clothing and food facilities for all the students throughout the training schedule. To ensure implementation of the same, hostel blocks have been allocated for the students with dedicated caretakers.

The trades to be covered under the training program are apparel and textiles and the five districts being targeted for the scheme are Barnala, Bathinda, Sangrur, Fazilka and Mansa.

As per an official statement, Trident will start training batches within 10 days. The due diligence report has already been submitted online. The first set of batches will comprise of 210 trainees.

Grameen Kaushalya Yojana or DDU-GKY is a Government of India youth employment scheme. DDU-GKY was launched on 25 September 2014 of 98th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. It aims to target youth, in the age group of 15–35 years. DDU-GKY is a part of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), tasked with the dual objectives of adding diversity to the incomes of rural poor families and cater to the career aspirations of rural youth. A corpus of ₹ 1,500 crore is aimed at enhancing the employability of rural youth.