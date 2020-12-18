Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Trident T20 Cup cricket tournament: Ludhiana, Jalandhar emerge victorious on Day 1

Trident T20 Cup cricket tournament: Ludhiana, Jalandhar emerge victorious on Day 1

Ludhiana defeated Amandeep Cricket Club, Amritsar, by three wickets Jalandhar beat Malwa Heroes by 41 runs

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A match in progress during theTrident T-20 Cup cricket tournament in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Players from Ludhiana 11 and Jalandhar 11 emerged victorious on Day 1 of the Trident T20 cup cricket tournament which was played on the grounds of GRD Academy and Hara Cricket Club on Friday.

Ludhiana defeated Amandeep Cricket Club, Amritsar, by three runs. The winning team won the toss and decided to field first. Their opponents scored 151/2 in the allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Ludhiana scored 155/7 in 19.5 overs and claimed two points. Sunny Pandey was adjudged man of the match.

In the second match, Jalandhar beat Malwa Heroes by 41 runs. The winning team batted first and scored 152 runs in 20 overs. Malwa Heroes was bowled out for 111 in 18.3 overs. Mandeep Singh was declared man of the match.



Ludhiana police chief Rakesh Agrawal was the chief guest for the inauguration ceremony. He said that Ludhiana has the potential to have its own IPL Team and the T20 cup will prove to be a game changer.

Rajjnder Gupta, president of Punjab Cricket Association and chairman of Trident Group, assured support to the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) in producing world-class cricketers

Bhupinder Singh, former International player and member of the organising committee, and Satish Kumar Mangal, former Ranji Trophy player and president, LDCA, were also present.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
by HT Correspondent
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
by HT Correspondent
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
by Neeraj Chauhan
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
by Imtiaz Ahmad

latest news

Minimum temperature in Ludhiana drops to 3.2°C
by HT Correspondent
SC relief for senior Bengal BJP leaders
by Abraham Thomas
BJP Bengal unit gears up for Shah’s rally today
by Tanmay Chatterjee
AIMIM leader arrested after he opens fire in group clash, injures 3
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.