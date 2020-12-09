Truck plunges into rivulet in Ramban, 4 rescued

A truck plunged into the Bisleri Nullah (rivulet) near Nachlana in Ramban on Monday, the four occupants of the truck were rescued by the army.

“Around 3.05am, two goods trucks moving from Srinagar to Jammu collided resulting in one of them careening off the highway and plunging into a rivulet,” said a defence spokesperson. Army teams from Nachlana, including a medical officer, immediately swung into action.

The soldiers had to rappel around 80m to reach the truck, which had overturned. The four injured persons were successfully evacuated, he said, adding that the injured were shifted to a medical facility in the Nachlana army camp before being transferred to a sub-district hospital in Banihal.