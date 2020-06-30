Sections
Home / Chandigarh / TV news anchor dies of Covid-19 in Mohali

TV news anchor dies of Covid-19 in Mohali

Davinder Pal Singh was a resident of Phase-10 and suffering from post renal transplant complications when he was hospitalised on June 13 after testing positive for Covid-19

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Davinder Pal Singh, a 43-year-old senior journalist with the PTC Punjabi TV channel, died in Mohali on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Mohali : A 43-year-old senior journalist with the PTC Punjabi TV channel who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in a private hospital early on Tuesday, the fourth fatality in the district as 12 fresh cases were reported here, taking the count to 271.

Davinder Pal Singh was a resident of Phase-10 and suffering from post renal transplant complications when he was hospitalised on June 13 after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, even though he was released after recovery, Davinder Pal Singh was admitted to hospital again on Monday after a cardiac arrest, and died on Tuesday.

The administration has counted him among Covid-19 fatalities.



Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the journalist was cremated as per protocol under the observation of health officials.

“We will collect the samples of his family members and will also trace his contacts,” Dr Singh said.

Other fatalities

The other Covid-19 fatalities include a Nayagaon resident (65) who died at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on March 31 and a woman (74) whose reports came in positive after she died at the Kharar Civil Hospital on April 6 while being treated for acute hypertension and diabetes.

12 more test positive

Eleven more cases reported in Mohali on Tuesday took the count to 271.

Eight patients, all men, are from Behra village in Dera Bassi and are aged between 18 and 28. Others include a woman (37) from Baltana and another man (55) from Dhakoli, both in Zirakpur; a man (25) from Phase 4, who was admitted after suffering from influenza like illness (ILI) and another man (46) from Lalru Mandi, who had returned from Uttar Pradesh.

All the patients are contacts of positive patients and have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. They are responding well to the treatment, Dr Singh added.

At present, there are 271 patients in the district, out of which 197 have recovered.

