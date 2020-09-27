Two 14-year-olds held for raping girl, 7, sent to juvenile home

Two teenagers were sent to a juvenile home in Mohali after being accused of rape. (Shutterstock)

Two 14-year-old boys held for raping a seven-year-old girl were produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to a juvenile home on Sunday.

The case was registered on the complaint of the girl’s mother, an employee in a private committee.

As she was fighting a divorce case, the mother said she left the child alone at home due to Covid-19 when she went to work.

The mother said the child appeared to be stressed and, when questioned, said a teenaged boy living in the house they had rented earlier and his friend had raped her.

She said they had been sexually exploiting her since June 2019 and had threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it.

A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sections 376(d) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mataur police station on the complaint of the girl’s mother.